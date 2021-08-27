Drive-up COVID-19 test site reopens in Pocatello

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is partnering with Idaho State University and Express Lab to once again conduct drive-up COVID-19 PCR and rapid testing.

The drive-up site will be at the ISU Eames Complex located at 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello.

The testing site will begin operating on August 30 and the hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A doctor’s order is not necessary for testing, and COVID-19 tests are $95 and will be billed to insurance. However, SIPH does not want cost to be a barrier to getting tested and will cover the cost of testing if a patient doesn’t have insurance.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00

p.m. or on Friday 9 a.m. to Noon. You can reach the call center at (208) 234-5875.