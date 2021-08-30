COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,276 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,276 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths over the weekend. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 220,163.

There are a total of 175,734 confirmed cases and 44,429 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 813,709 people have received the vaccine, and 1,480,615 total doses have been administered. 727,815 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,897. Out of those cases, 18,082 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 252 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 39 new cases Monday. There are 22 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 471 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 466 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 125 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 18 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 120,323 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 54,461 cases.

The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,763, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,621.

There are 12,551 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,524 cases among health care workers.

3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,331.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

16 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

47 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

116 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

340 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

667 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,138 people were 80+

94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.76% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.24% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 50,659

2,081

827

322 10,042

541

250

148 518

20

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,286

8,632

2,237

407

2,628

1,060

2,035

58 265

3,217

858

138

546

520

520

18 19

144

28

11

28

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,935

1,346

7,674

3,253

268

1,239

615

59 4,497

623

1,011

918

68

173

147

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,829

3,000

363

508

1,001

344

278

183 3,913

2,198

407

244

329

124

130

46 123

78

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 19,167

3,141

572

700

1,397 2,580

695

422

177

81 244

49

14

10

41 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,183

1,199

3,371

871

403 545

412

224

447

148 64

18

17

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 26,640

1,636

2,304

1,046

302

956 4,927

502

673

158

86

390 336

47

39

31

5

24 TOTAL 175,734 44,429 2,331

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.