COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,276 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,276 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 220,163.
There are a total of 175,734 confirmed cases and 44,429 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 813,709 people have received the vaccine, and 1,480,615 total doses have been administered. 727,815 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,897. Out of those cases, 18,082 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 252 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 39 new cases Monday. There are 22 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 471 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 466 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 125 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 18 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 120,323 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 54,461 cases.
The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,763, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,621.
There are 12,551 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,524 cases among health care workers.
3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,331.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 16 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 47 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 116 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 340 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 667 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,138 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
90.76% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.24% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|50,659
2,081
827
322
|10,042
541
250
148
|518
20
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,286
8,632
2,237
407
2,628
1,060
2,035
58
|265
3,217
858
138
546
520
520
18
|19
144
28
11
28
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,935
1,346
7,674
3,253
268
1,239
615
59
|4,497
623
1,011
918
68
173
147
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,829
3,000
363
508
1,001
344
278
183
|3,913
2,198
407
244
329
124
130
46
|123
78
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|19,167
3,141
572
700
1,397
|2,580
695
422
177
81
|244
49
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,183
1,199
3,371
871
403
|545
412
224
447
148
|64
18
17
16
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|26,640
1,636
2,304
1,046
302
956
|4,927
502
673
158
86
390
|336
47
39
31
5
24
|TOTAL
|175,734
|44,429
|2,331
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
