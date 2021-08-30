District 401 refuses to comply with face covering order issued by mayor

Coronavirus Coverage

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - In a letter sent Monday, Teton County School District 401 Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme informed Mayor Frohlich the District would not comply with his recently issued order requiring all individuals to wear a mask or face covering when indoors in a public setting, including schools.

“I am disappointed by the Superintendent’s refusal to comply with our masking requirements when our collective goal should be to keep our schools open and our children safe,” Mayor Frohlich said.

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“School districts all over the country are reopening and requiring masks for teachers, staff, and students. The Delta variant is extremely dangerous and should be taken seriously. Since children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, wearing a mask will help protect them from the Delta variant and any other respiratory viruses they may be exposed to,” Mayor Frohlich said.

The District asserts they have the exclusive authority and responsibility to protect its students at school and that they are “not bound by the Mayor’s Order, nor by the City Ordinance requiring the wearing of masks indoor.”

The District’s letter is currently being reviewed by the City Attorney’s Office.

