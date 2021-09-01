COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,163 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 222,552.

There are a total of 177,523 confirmed cases and 45,029 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 822,979 people have received the vaccine, and 1,496,593 total doses have been administered. 735,126 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 117 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,128. Out of those cases, 18,155 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 84 new cases Wednesday. There are 53 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 585 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 503 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 128 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 22 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 120,669 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 54,956 cases.

The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,860, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,642.

There are 12,570 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,560 cases among health care workers.

3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,371.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

51 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

121 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

346 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

673 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,155 people were 80+

94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 50,955

2,109

832

323 10,104

546

254

149 523

23

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,300

8,729

2,264

412

2,644

1,079

2,055

59 266

3,341

880

136

565

539

531

18 19

144

30

11

28

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,052

1,353

7,688

3,278

269

1,245

623

59 4,549

630

1,017

931

68

177

148

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,912

3,023

363

512

1,001

351

280

188 3,957

2,232

416

247

337

128

132

49 125

79

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 19,513

3,240

596

703

1,422 2,594

697

422

178

81 255

49

14

11

43 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,225

1,211

3,402

877

408 555

413

227

468

152 66

18

18

17

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 26,950

1,649

2,330

1,051

308

1,001 4,944

525

692

160

86

400 344

47

39

31

5

25 TOTAL 177,523 45,029 2,371

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

