COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,459 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,459 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 231,056.
There are a total of 184,172 confirmed cases and 46,884 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 838,385 people have received the vaccine, and 1,524,514 total doses have been administered. 748,518 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 151 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,813. Out of those cases, 18,759 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 261 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 95 new cases and four new deaths Thursday. There are 60 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 647 active cases and 276 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 89,523 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 624 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 135 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 30 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 121,867 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,660 cases.
The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,250, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,708.
There are 12,629 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,668 cases among health care workers.
3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,447.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 53 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 135 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 361 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 696 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,176 people were 80+
94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 1.07% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|52,729
2,267
872
340
|10,331
573
261
183
|538
23
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,352
9,059
2,356
425
2,689
1,130
2,086
59
|279
3,589
942
144
604
579
564
18
|20
157
31
11
29
28
35
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,413
1,382
7,773
3,342
280
1,264
650
60
|4,705
650
1,029
960
74
180
156
13
|181
4
29
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,199
3,101
366
523
1,012
372
286
190
|4,054
2,332
439
260
358
135
135
51
|127
80
14
9
19
7
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|20,695
3,420
651
720
1,496
|2,704
708
426
202
98
|259
51
14
11
44
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,428
1,257
3,532
898
425
|603
447
234
538
159
|67
20
18
19
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|28,044
1,697
2,407
1,107
317
1,055
|5,066
571
753
165
88
454
|359
47
42
32
7
28
|TOTAL
|184,172
|46,884
|2,447
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments