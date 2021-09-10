COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,574 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,574 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 232,630.
There are a total of 185,359 confirmed cases and 47,271 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 840,746 people have received the vaccine, and 1,528,899 total doses have been administered. 750,553 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,990. Out of those cases, 18,828 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 266 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 158 new cases Friday. There are 111 new cases in Bonneville, 8 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 719 active cases and 276 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 89,523 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 663 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 137 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 33 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 121,968 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,968 cases.
The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,311, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,715.
There are 12,636 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,681 cases among health care workers.
3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,460.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 53 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 135 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 363 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 699 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,184 people were 80+
94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.11% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.84% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|52,944
2,290
877
341Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|52,729
2,267
872
340
|10,366
579
263
183
|543
24
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,369
9,132
2,369
426
2,700
1,147
2,094
63
|282
3,629
982
144
615
587
570
18
|20
157
31
11
29
28
35
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,524
1,386
7,783
3,361
288
1,265
655
60
|4,759
654
1,029
968
79
180
160
13
|182
4
30
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,296
3,117
366
530
1,014
375
286
190
|4,086
2,341
447
261
359
135
136
51
|127
80
14
9
19
7
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|20,838
3,484
657
727
1,499
|2,735
710
426
205
102
|259
51
14
11
44
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,478
1,269
3,560
902
436
|610
455
235
549
165
|67
20
19
19
13
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|28,271
1,707
2,424
1,120
319
1,061
|5,085
571
768
166
88
455
|361
47
43
32
7
28
|TOTAL
|185,359
|47,271
|2,460
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
