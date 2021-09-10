COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,574 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,574 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Friday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 232,630.

There are a total of 185,359 confirmed cases and 47,271 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 840,746 people have received the vaccine, and 1,528,899 total doses have been administered. 750,553 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,990. Out of those cases, 18,828 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 266 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 158 new cases Friday. There are 111 new cases in Bonneville, 8 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 719 active cases and 276 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 89,523 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 663 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 137 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 33 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 121,968 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,968 cases.

The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,311, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,715.

There are 12,636 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,681 cases among health care workers.

3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,460.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

53 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

135 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

363 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

699 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,184 people were 80+

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.11% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.84% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

52,944

2,290

877

341Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 52,729

2,267

872

340 10,366

579

263

183 543

24

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,369

9,132

2,369

426

2,700

1,147

2,094

63 282

3,629

982

144

615

587

570

18 20

157

31

11

29

28

35

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,524

1,386

7,783

3,361

288

1,265

655

60 4,759

654

1,029

968

79

180

160

13 182

4

30

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,296

3,117

366

530

1,014

375

286

190 4,086

2,341

447

261

359

135

136

51 127

80

14

9

19

7

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 20,838

3,484

657

727

1,499 2,735

710

426

205

102 259

51

14

11

44 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,478

1,269

3,560

902

436 610

455

235

549

165 67

20

19

19

13 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 28,271

1,707

2,424

1,120

319

1,061 5,085

571

768

166

88

455 361

47

43

32

7

28 TOTAL 185,359 47,271 2,460

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.