COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,713 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,713 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 235,343.
There are a total of 187,485 confirmed cases and 47,858 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 845,516 people have received the vaccine, and 1,539,570 total doses have been administered. 756,012 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 215 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,205. Out of those cases, 19,091 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 270 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 97 new cases and two new deaths Monday. There are 57 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 675 active cases and 278 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 89,523 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 679 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 138 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 33 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 122,321 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 57,506 cases.
The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,339, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,723.
There are 12,670 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,696 cases among health care workers.
4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,485.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 55 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 141 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 366 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 705 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,191 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.72% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.28% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|53,809
2,364
893
352
|10,440
581
268
187
|552
24
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,378
9,229
2,398
429
2,713
1,175
2,110
65
|283
3,752
1,010
149
625
602
581
18
|20
157
31
11
29
28
35
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,581
1,393
7,794
3,375
290
1,268
658
60
|4,785
660
1,033
970
80
182
161
13
|182
4
30
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,373
3,160
369
532
1,017
381
287
193
|4,115
2,357
461
267
368
135
137
53
|130
84
14
10
19
7
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|20,948
3,520
668
726
1,503
|2,801
731
429
219
120
|259
51
14
11
44
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,548
1,283
3,593
910
441
|614
466
235
559
174
|70
21
19
20
13
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|28,676
1,723
2,448
1,139
328
1,077
|5,099
576
780
168
88
457
|364
47
43
32
7
28
|TOTAL
|187,485
|47,858
|2,485
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
