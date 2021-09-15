COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,315 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 55 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths Wednesday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 238,315

There are a total of 189,672 confirmed cases and 48,643 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 850,747 people have received the vaccine, and 1,547,757 total doses have been administered. 760,068 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 136 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,477. Out of those cases, 19,123 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 274 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 75 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi and 18 in Madison. There are a total of 785 active cases and 2780 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 738 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 141 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 34 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 122,645 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 58,068 cases.

The state said 59 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,446, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,739.

There are 12,701 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,740 cases among health care workers.

4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

55 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,560.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

21 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

59 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

145 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

387 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

726 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,213 people were 80+

94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 1.06% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

90.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 54,510

2,432

910

355 10,539

582

268

187 561

26

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,389

9,339

2,441

429

2,738

1,198

2,131

66 285

3,868

1,038

150

627

634

590

21 20

163

32

11

29

28

35

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,715

1,395

7,823

3,398

293

1,277

671

60 4,873

665

1,046

990

80

188

170

13 184

5

30

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,475

3,186

371

534

1,019

394

290

196 4,167

2,393

473

268

375

141

138

57 131

85

14

11

19

8

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,205

3,591

682

735

1,514 2,862

762

429

224

134 279

54

17

12

46 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,584

1,289

3,633

918

443 623

470

236

575

186 75

24

20

22

13 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 28,996

1,740

2,476

1,149

332

1,095 5,128

583

795

169

89

467 369

48

45

32

8

29 TOTAL 189,672 48,643 2,560

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.