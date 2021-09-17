COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,730 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,730 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 241,263.

There are a total of 191,850 confirmed cases and 49,413 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 854,745 people have received the vaccine, and 1,555,527 total doses have been administered. 764,105 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 210 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,869. Out of those cases, 19,342 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 277 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 150 new cases and two new deaths Friday. There are 97 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 824 active cases and 282 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 807 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 142 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 37 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 122,859 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 58,695 cases.

The state said 60 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,580, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,757.

There are 12,723 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,764 cases among health care workers.

4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,613.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

22 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

62 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

151 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

400 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

737 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,232 people were 80+

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

90.89% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.11% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 55,146

2,504

923

360 10,605

584

268

187 569

27

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,400

9,415

2,466

431

2,758

1,215

2,148

66 287

4,024

1,084

164

653

654

617

21 20

166

32

11

29

29

35

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,930

1,413

7,851

3,436

298

1,294

681

61 4,945

680

1,055

1,001

81

191

174

13 186

5

30

34

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,642

3,222

375

541

1,024

402

293

201 4,238

2,457

479

269

386

144

138

58 132

87

14

11

19

9

5

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,445

3,663

696

742

1,527 2,903

764

428

234

137 292

59

18

13

48 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,689

1,297

3,704

925

443 640

483

236

578

196 75

24

21

22

14 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 29,325

1,751

2,489

1,164

338

1,104 5,145

592

801

169

91

486 375

49

45

33

8

29 TOTAL 191,850 49,413 2,613

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.