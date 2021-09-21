COVID-19 media briefing set Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday, Sept. 21.

You can watch it below.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, who will give opening remarks, along with Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr, Marcia Witte, state physician; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

A special guest, Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, also will attend.