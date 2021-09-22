COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,354 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,354 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 246,749.
There are a total of 196,188 confirmed cases and 50,561 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 863,870 people have received the vaccine, and 1,573,305 total doses have been administered. 773,133 people are fully vaccinated.!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,371. Out of those cases, 19,796 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 284 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. There are a total of 834 active cases and 282 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 901 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 144 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 44 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 123,512 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 59,780 cases.
The state said 96 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,814, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,791.
There are 12,752 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,816 cases among health care workers.
5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,687.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 24 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 65 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 163 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 411 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 762 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,252 people were 80+
94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.95% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
90.81% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.19% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|56,862
2,637
947
377
|10,746
622
281
201
|589
29
6
5
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,427
9,647
2,520
440
2,785
1,266
2,170
68
|290
4,138
1,125
169
669
678
640
22
|20
169
36
11
29
29
39
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,071
1,428
7,894
3,463
300
1,306
683
61
|5,089
698
1,073
1,032
87
195
180
16
|186
5
31
35
3
14
12
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,823
3,259
378
549
1,030
417
299
210
|4,330
2,545
492
270
405
153
146
65
|134
89
14
11
19
9
5
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|21,766
3,730
722
754
1,545
|2,984
773
429
250
146
|298
61
19
15
50
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,841
1,320
3,775
937
455
|664
502
236
585
213
|77
24
23
22
15
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|29,890
1,771
2,535
1,189
348
1,120
|5,177
599
815
170
92
501
|380
50
47
34
8
32
|TOTAL
|196,188
|50,561
|2,687
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments