COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,345 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 248,094.
There are a total of 197,132 confirmed cases and 50,962 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 865,602 people have received the vaccine, and 1,576,618 total doses have been administered. 774,836 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 139 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,509. Out of those cases, 20,036 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 289 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 190 new cases Thursday. There are 122 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 12 in Teton. There are a total of 900 active cases and 287 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 937 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 145 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 43 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 123,628 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 60,038 cases.
The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,878, and 22 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,813.
There are 12,768 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,829 cases among health care workers.
5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
32 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,719.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 26 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 69 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 164 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 421 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 768 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,261 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.95% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
90.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|57,263
2,654
953
380
|10,790
626
281
201
|594
30
6
5
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,435
9,692
2,531
442
2,794
1,276
2,180
69
|295
4,179
1,139
171
672
682
644
22
|20
175
37
11
29
31
39
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,432
1,453
7,974
3,515
320
1,325
691
64
|5,161
701
1,075
1,044
87
195
183
16
|187
5
31
35
3
14
12
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,878
3,277
378
549
1,031
418
300
210
|4,369
2,562
492
270
408
155
147
65
|137
90
14
11
19
9
5
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|21,817
3,742
722
759
1,546
|3,022
782
429
259
149
|298
61
19
15
50
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,865
1,320
3,783
937
456
|665
509
239
586
219
|80
24
24
22
15
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|30,007
1,777
2,543
1,195
349
1,124
|5,194
603
823
171
92
502
|6380
50
48
34
8
33
|TOTAL
|197,132
|50,962
|2,719
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
