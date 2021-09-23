COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,345 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 248,094.

There are a total of 197,132 confirmed cases and 50,962 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 865,602 people have received the vaccine, and 1,576,618 total doses have been administered. 774,836 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 139 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,509. Out of those cases, 20,036 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 289 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 190 new cases Thursday. There are 122 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 12 in Teton. There are a total of 900 active cases and 287 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 937 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 145 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 43 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 123,628 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 60,038 cases.

The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,878, and 22 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,813.

There are 12,768 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,829 cases among health care workers.

5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

32 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,719.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

26 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

69 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

164 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

421 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

768 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,261 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.95% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

90.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 57,263

2,654

953

380 10,790

626

281

201 594

30

6

5 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,435

9,692

2,531

442

2,794

1,276

2,180

69 295

4,179

1,139

171

672

682

644

22 20

175

37

11

29

31

39

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,432

1,453

7,974

3,515

320

1,325

691

64 5,161

701

1,075

1,044

87

195

183

16 187

5

31

35

3

14

12

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,878

3,277

378

549

1,031

418

300

210 4,369

2,562

492

270

408

155

147

65 137

90

14

11

19

9

5

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,817

3,742

722

759

1,546 3,022

782

429

259

149 298

61

19

15

50 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,865

1,320

3,783

937

456 665

509

239

586

219 80

24

24

22

15 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 30,007

1,777

2,543

1,195

349

1,124 5,194

603

823

171

92

502 6380

50

48

34

8

33 TOTAL 197,132 50,962 2,719

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

