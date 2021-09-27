COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,638 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,638 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 252,378.

There are a total of 200,507 confirmed cases and 51,871 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 872,026 people have received the vaccine, and 1,588,934 total doses have been administered. 781,129 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 257 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,936. Out of those cases, 20,645 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 290 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 126 new cases and one new death Monday. There are 73 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 10 in Lemhi, 13 in Madison and 4 on Teton. There are a total of 813 active cases and 295 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,071 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 148 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 46 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, Ada County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 124,051 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 60,939 cases.

The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,978, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,834.

There are 12,786 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,859 cases among health care workers.

6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

37 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,790.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

29 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

73 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

170 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

435 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

783 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,290 people were 80+

94.7% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.95% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

90.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 58,741

2,795

971

391 10,867

646

283

205 601

31

6

5 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,460

9,810

2,571

446

2,824

1,301

2,198

69 299

4,307

1,168

172

689

703

669

22 20

178

37

11

31

31

39

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,687

1,469

8,041

3,575

321

1,338

708

68 5,252

710

1,094

1,073

87

201

191

17 191

5

34

35

3

14

13

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,027

3,314

382

552

1,038

427

308

214 4,468

2,634

504

281

418

155

147

67 138

90

15

11

19

9

5

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,989

3,777

725

766

1,552 3,100

796

429

262

153 316

68

19

16

52 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,938

1,332

3,853

940

459 674

509

242

595

223 83

25

24

24

15 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 30,461

1,799

2,588

1,213

353

1,137 5,222

630

842

172

92

509 399

50

48

34

8

34 TOTAL 200,507 51,871 2,790

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

