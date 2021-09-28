COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,355 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 253,733.

There are a total of 201,546 confirmed cases and 52,187 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 873,812 people have received the vaccine, and 1,592,131 total doses have been administered. 782,696 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 163 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,097. Out of those cases, 20,726 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 299 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 190 new cases and five new deaths Tuesday. There are 125 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 24 in Madison and 3 on Teton. There are a total of 917 active cases and 300 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,111 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 149 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 48 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 124,051 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 561persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 61,197 cases.

The state said 94 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,072, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,842.

There are 12,786 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,867 cases among health care workers.

6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

40 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,830.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

30 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

75 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

178 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

446 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

790 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,301 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 1.03% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 59,081

2,831

979

396 10,890

647

283

205 606

31

7

5 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,467

9,839

2,588

449

2,827

1,304

2,206

70 299

4,333

1,170

173

690

704

673

23 20

181

38

11

31

32

39

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,812

1,472

8,065

3,597

322

1,342

719

68 5,315

712

1,102

1,087

88

204

196

17 194

5

34

35

4

15

13

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,060

3,325

382

553

1,041

436

310

216 4,510

2,675

511

281

423

157

148

69 143

91

15

11

19

11

5

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,067

3,788

726

775

1,559 3,119

810

429

271

155 316

68

19

16

52 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,945

1,333

3,864

941

462 689

511

245

602

227 83

26

24

24

16 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 30,733

1,812

2,615

1,221

358

1,144 5,229

631

848

176

92

511 409

50

49

36

8

34 TOTAL 201,546 52,187 2,830

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})(); (function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();(function() {'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event) {if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !== 'undefined') {for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe = document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + chartId) || document.querySelector("iframe[src*='" + chartId + "']");if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data['datawrapper-height'][chartId] + 'px';}}});})();