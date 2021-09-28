COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,355 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 253,733.
There are a total of 201,546 confirmed cases and 52,187 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 873,812 people have received the vaccine, and 1,592,131 total doses have been administered. 782,696 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 163 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,097. Out of those cases, 20,726 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 299 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 190 new cases and five new deaths Tuesday. There are 125 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 24 in Madison and 3 on Teton. There are a total of 917 active cases and 300 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,111 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 149 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 48 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 124,051 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 561persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 61,197 cases.
The state said 94 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,072, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,842.
There are 12,786 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,867 cases among health care workers.
6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
40 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,830.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 30 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 75 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 178 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 446 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 790 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,301 people were 80+
94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 1.03% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|59,081
2,831
979
396
|10,890
647
283
205
|606
31
7
5
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,467
9,839
2,588
449
2,827
1,304
2,206
70
|299
4,333
1,170
173
690
704
673
23
|20
181
38
11
31
32
39
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,812
1,472
8,065
3,597
322
1,342
719
68
|5,315
712
1,102
1,087
88
204
196
17
|194
5
34
35
4
15
13
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,060
3,325
382
553
1,041
436
310
216
|4,510
2,675
511
281
423
157
148
69
|143
91
15
11
19
11
5
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,067
3,788
726
775
1,559
|3,119
810
429
271
155
|316
68
19
16
52
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,945
1,333
3,864
941
462
|689
511
245
602
227
|83
26
24
24
16
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|30,733
1,812
2,615
1,221
358
1,144
|5,229
631
848
176
92
511
|409
50
49
36
8
34
|TOTAL
|201,546
|52,187
|2,830
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments