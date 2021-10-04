COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,359 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 51 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 261,459.
There are a total of 207,805 confirmed cases and 53,654 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 882,767 people have received the vaccine, and 1,609,501 total doses have been administered. 791,928 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 152 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,725. Out of those cases, 21,501 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 311 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 94 and six new deaths Monday. There are 56 new cases in Bonneville, 15 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 20 in Madison. There are a total of 779 active cases and 310 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,251 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 152 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 55 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 124,956 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 62,687 cases.
The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,324, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,887.
There are 12,865 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,938 cases among health care workers.
7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
51 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,982.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 32 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 85 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 200 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 488 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 826 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,340 people were 80+
94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 31 deaths is pending.
90.81% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.19% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 23 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|61,717
2,988
1,047
432
|11,038
665
300
212
|652
37
9
7
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,517
10,090
2,672
456
2,855
1,351
2,226
76
|301
4,528
1,228
174
717
745
708
23
|22
183
38
12
32
35
39
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,185
1,508
8,153
3,679
336
1,358
736
72
|5,484
737
1,117
1,137
101
215
206
19
|196
5
34
37
5
15
14
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,242
3,365
387
571
1,048
442
320
223
|4,688
2,754
524
342
437
162
148
72
|148
94
14
12
20
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,540
3,915
785
781
1,581
|3,162
817
431
277
163
|326
73
23
16
53
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,045
1,348
3,947
948
465
|713
534
255
607
232
|85
27
25
25
17
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|31,883
1,873
2,715
1,279
368
1,169
|5,288
648
877
183
92
529
|440
52
54
37
8
39
|TOTAL
|207,805
|53,654
|2,982
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
