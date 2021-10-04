COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,359 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 51 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 261,459.

There are a total of 207,805 confirmed cases and 53,654 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 882,767 people have received the vaccine, and 1,609,501 total doses have been administered. 791,928 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 152 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,725. Out of those cases, 21,501 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 311 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 94 and six new deaths Monday. There are 56 new cases in Bonneville, 15 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 20 in Madison. There are a total of 779 active cases and 310 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,251 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 152 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 55 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 124,956 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 62,687 cases.

The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,324, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,887.

There are 12,865 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,938 cases among health care workers.

7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

51 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,982.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

32 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

85 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

200 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

488 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

826 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,340 people were 80+

94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 31 deaths is pending.

90.81% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.19% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 23 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 61,717

2,988

1,047

432 11,038

665

300

212 652

37

9

7 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,517

10,090

2,672

456

2,855

1,351

2,226

76 301

4,528

1,228

174

717

745

708

23 22

183

38

12

32

35

39

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,185

1,508

8,153

3,679

336

1,358

736

72 5,484

737

1,117

1,137

101

215

206

19 196

5

34

37

5

15

14

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,242

3,365

387

571

1,048

442

320

223 4,688

2,754

524

342

437

162

148

72 148

94

14

12

20

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,540

3,915

785

781

1,581 3,162

817

431

277

163 326

73

23

16

53 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,045

1,348

3,947

948

465 713

534

255

607

232 85

27

25

25

17 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 31,883

1,873

2,715

1,279

368

1,169 5,288

648

877

183

92

529 440

52

54

37

8

39 TOTAL 207,805 53,654 2,982

