COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,835 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,835 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 263,294.
There are a total of 209,207 confirmed cases and 54,087 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 884,380 people have received the vaccine, and 1,612,681 total doses have been administered. 793,627 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 206 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,929. Out of those cases, 21,573 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 311 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 159 new cases Tuesday. There are 105 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 27 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 854 active cases and 310 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,278 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 153 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 58 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 124,956 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 62,982 cases.
The state said 99 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,423, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,891.
There are 12,865 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,956 cases among health care workers.
7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,993.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 32 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 85 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 203 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 489 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 828 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,345 people were 80+
94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.96% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 29 deaths is pending.
90.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.16% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 22 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|62,070
3,011
1,049
441
|11,090
668
301
213
|658
38
10
7
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,525
10,121
2,682
458
2,869
1,357
2,233
78
|305
4,568
1,244
174
717
746
710
23
|22
183
38
12
32
35
39
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,290
1,517
8,180
3,687
337
1,365
738
72
|5,564
743
1,132
1,148
101
217
208
19
|196
5
34
37
5
15
14
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,314
3,377
389
573
1,051
443
320
223
|4,741
2,797
531
346
437
164
151
72
|148
96
15
12
20
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,725
3,960
802
785
1,590
|3,172
813
432
277
163
|326
73
23
16
53
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,058
1,353
3,970
950
467
|723
543
257
609
233
|85
27
25
25
17
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|32,213
1,887
2,737
1,290
369
1,174
|5,293
650
878
183
93
530
|440
52
54
37
8
39
|TOTAL
|209,207
|54,087
|2,993
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments