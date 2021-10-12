COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,937 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,937 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths over the long weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 270,601.

There are a total of 215,101 confirmed cases and 55,500 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 893,706 people have received the vaccine, and 1,631,711 total doses have been administered. 804,223 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 364 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,729 Out of those cases, 22,375 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 338 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 84 new cases and seven new deaths Tuesday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 723 active cases and 321 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,428 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 155 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 62 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 125,969 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 64,393 cases.

The state said 74 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,694, and 17 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,944.

There are 12,936 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,089 cases among health care workers.

9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

40 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,157.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

93 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

216 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

521 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

874 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,403 people were 80+

94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 24 deaths is pending.

90.87% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.13% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 64,324

3,119

1,075

473 11,242

669

303

216 698

39

10

8 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,567

10,372

2,742

464

2,898

1,396

2,259

83 311

4,726

1,353

184

756

774

739

23 22

196

42

12

34

38

40

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,676

1,548

8,269

3,792

346

1,393

758

75 5,690

758

1,172

1,200

102

236

216

22 203

5

36

40

5

15

16

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,540

3,437

395

586

1,058

457

345

233 4,945

2,931

551

376

463

172

161

79 159

102

15

12

20

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 23,045

4,088

856

801

1,631 3,202

828

432

292

165 344

80

23

18

56 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,147

1,429

4,041

962

482 745

558

263

616

236 91

30

27

25

18 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 33,490

1,937

2,839

1,328

388

1,204 5,361

669

912

185

95

549 459

54

56

38

8

41 TOTAL 215,101 55,500 3,157

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.