COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,937 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,937 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths over the long weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 270,601.
There are a total of 215,101 confirmed cases and 55,500 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 893,706 people have received the vaccine, and 1,631,711 total doses have been administered. 804,223 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 364 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,729 Out of those cases, 22,375 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 338 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 84 new cases and seven new deaths Tuesday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 723 active cases and 321 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,428 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 155 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 62 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 125,969 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 64,393 cases.
The state said 74 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,694, and 17 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,944.
There are 12,936 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,089 cases among health care workers.
9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
40 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,157.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 93 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 216 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 521 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 874 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,403 people were 80+
94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 24 deaths is pending.
90.87% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.13% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|64,324
3,119
1,075
473
|11,242
669
303
216
|698
39
10
8
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,567
10,372
2,742
464
2,898
1,396
2,259
83
|311
4,726
1,353
184
756
774
739
23
|22
196
42
12
34
38
40
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,676
1,548
8,269
3,792
346
1,393
758
75
|5,690
758
1,172
1,200
102
236
216
22
|203
5
36
40
5
15
16
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,540
3,437
395
586
1,058
457
345
233
|4,945
2,931
551
376
463
172
161
79
|159
102
15
12
20
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|23,045
4,088
856
801
1,631
|3,202
828
432
292
165
|344
80
23
18
56
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,147
1,429
4,041
962
482
|745
558
263
616
236
|91
30
27
25
18
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|33,490
1,937
2,839
1,328
388
1,204
|5,361
669
912
185
95
549
|459
54
56
38
8
41
|TOTAL
|215,101
|55,500
|3,157
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
