COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,024 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,024 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 272,625.

There are a total of 216,734 confirmed cases and 55,891 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 895,002 people have received the vaccine, and 1,634,532 total doses have been administered. 805,902 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 211 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,935 Out of those cases, 22,420 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 337 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 121 new cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 53 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 18 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 13 in Teton. There are a total of 740 active cases and 322 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,460 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 156 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 62 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 126,105 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 64,788 cases.

The state said 179 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,873, and 27 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,971.

There are 12,949 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,099 cases among health care workers.

9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,187.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

95 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

220 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

530 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

880 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,412 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.19% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.

90.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 64,959

3,153

1,080

479 11,252

669

303

216 708

39

10

8 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,580

10,411

2,753

464

2,905

1,401

2,261

83 311

4,737

1,362

186

766

777

753

23 22

197

43

12

34

38

41

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,730

1,561

8,313

3,808

348

1,398

758

75 5,727

737

1,182

1,212

103

240

237

22 204

5

36

41

5

15

16

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,590

3,455

395

588

1,062

461

345

236 5,011

2,966

553

392

468

174

163

79 165

102

15

13

21

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 23,247

4,148

871

804

1,649 3,203

828

432

297

164 345

80

23

18

56 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,166

1,432

4,053

966

484 757

561

271

617

236 91

30

28

25

18 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 33,790

1,950

2,860

1,338

389

1,208 5,382

676

927

188

96

561 462

54

56

38

9

41 TOTAL 216,734 55,891 3,187

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.