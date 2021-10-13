COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,024 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,024 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 272,625.
There are a total of 216,734 confirmed cases and 55,891 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 895,002 people have received the vaccine, and 1,634,532 total doses have been administered. 805,902 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 211 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,935 Out of those cases, 22,420 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 337 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 121 new cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 53 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 18 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 13 in Teton. There are a total of 740 active cases and 322 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,460 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 156 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 62 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 126,105 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 64,788 cases.
The state said 179 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,873, and 27 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,971.
There are 12,949 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,099 cases among health care workers.
9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,187.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 95 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 220 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 530 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 880 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,412 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.19% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.
90.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|64,959
3,153
1,080
479
|11,252
669
303
216
|708
39
10
8
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,580
10,411
2,753
464
2,905
1,401
2,261
83
|311
4,737
1,362
186
766
777
753
23
|22
197
43
12
34
38
41
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,730
1,561
8,313
3,808
348
1,398
758
75
|5,727
737
1,182
1,212
103
240
237
22
|204
5
36
41
5
15
16
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,590
3,455
395
588
1,062
461
345
236
|5,011
2,966
553
392
468
174
163
79
|165
102
15
13
21
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|23,247
4,148
871
804
1,649
|3,203
828
432
297
164
|345
80
23
18
56
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,166
1,432
4,053
966
484
|757
561
271
617
236
|91
30
28
25
18
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|33,790
1,950
2,860
1,338
389
1,208
|5,382
676
927
188
96
561
|462
54
56
38
9
41
|TOTAL
|216,734
|55,891
|3,187
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
