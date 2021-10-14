COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,935 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,935 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 274,560.
There are a total of 218,305 confirmed cases and 56,255 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 896,218 people have received the vaccine, and 1,637,213 total doses have been administered. 807,517 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 116 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,054 Out of those cases, 22,559 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 341 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 171 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 88 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 37 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 37 in Madison and 15in Teton. There are a total of 753 active cases and 323 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,460 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 156 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 62 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 126,246 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 65,148 cases.
The state said 92 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,965, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,984.
There are 12,965 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,143 cases among health care workers.
9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,217.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 96 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 223 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 536 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 889 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,423 people were 80+
94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.2% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 26 deaths is pending.
90.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|65,584
3,174
1,092
488
|11,276
669
303
216
|712
42
10
8
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,586
10,443
2,761
464
2,911
1,401
2,265
83
|312
4,766
1,366
186
770
785
764
23
|22
197
44
12
34
39
44
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,818
1,566
8,350
3,845
348
1,401
759
75
|5,774
776
1,192
1,235
105
244
239
22
|204
5
35
41
5
15
16
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,617
3,461
396
588
1,063
463
345
239
|5,052
2,981
554
396
475
176
167
81
|167
104
16
13
21
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|23,523
4,203
879
809
1,671
|3,215
831
432
298
165
|352
82
23
19
57
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,176
1,435
4,073
966
485
|760
571
274
617
237
|91
31
28
25
18
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|34,060
1,963
2,884
1,347
394
1,211
|5,403
690
936
188
96
571
|464
54
56
38
9
41
|TOTAL
|218,305
|56,255
|3,217
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
