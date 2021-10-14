Skip to Content
today at 3:38 PM
Published 5:25 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,935 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,935 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 274,560.

There are a total of 218,305 confirmed cases and 56,255 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 896,218 people have received the vaccine, and 1,637,213 total doses have been administered. 807,517 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 116 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,054 Out of those cases, 22,559 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 341 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 171 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 88 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 37 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 37 in Madison and 15in Teton. There are a total of 753 active cases and 323 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,460 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 156 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 62 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 126,246 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 65,148 cases.

The state said 92 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,965, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,984.

There are 12,965 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,143 cases among health care workers.

9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,217.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 96 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 223 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 536 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 889 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,423 people were 80+

94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.2% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 26 deaths is pending.

90.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley
Boise		65,584
3,174
1,092
488		11,276
669
303
216		712
42
10
8
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas		2,586
10,443
2,761
464
2,911
1,401
2,265
83		312
4,766
1,366
186
770
785
764
23		22
197
44
12
34
39
44
1
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark		18,818
1,566
8,350
3,845
348
1,401
759
75		5,774
776
1,192
1,235
105
244
239
22		204
5
35
41
5
15
16
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte		7,617
3,461
396
588
1,063
463
345
239		5,052
2,981
554
396
475
176
167
81		167
104
16
13
21
12
6
3
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone		23,523
4,203
879
809
1,671		3,215
831
432
298
165		352
82
23
19
57
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis		5,176
1,435
4,073
966
485		760
571
274
617
237		91
31
28
25
18
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington		34,060
1,963
2,884
1,347
394
1,211		5,403
690
936
188
96
571		464
54
56
38
9
41
TOTAL218,30556,2553,217

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

