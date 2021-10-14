COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,935 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,935 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 274,560.

There are a total of 218,305 confirmed cases and 56,255 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 896,218 people have received the vaccine, and 1,637,213 total doses have been administered. 807,517 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 116 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,054 Out of those cases, 22,559 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 341 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 171 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 88 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 37 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 37 in Madison and 15in Teton. There are a total of 753 active cases and 323 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,460 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 156 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 62 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 126,246 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 65,148 cases.

The state said 92 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,965, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,984.

There are 12,965 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,143 cases among health care workers.

9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,217.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

37 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

96 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

223 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

536 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

889 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,423 people were 80+

94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.2% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 26 deaths is pending.

90.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 65,584

3,174

1,092

488 11,276

669

303

216 712

42

10

8 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,586

10,443

2,761

464

2,911

1,401

2,265

83 312

4,766

1,366

186

770

785

764

23 22

197

44

12

34

39

44

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,818

1,566

8,350

3,845

348

1,401

759

75 5,774

776

1,192

1,235

105

244

239

22 204

5

35

41

5

15

16

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,617

3,461

396

588

1,063

463

345

239 5,052

2,981

554

396

475

176

167

81 167

104

16

13

21

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 23,523

4,203

879

809

1,671 3,215

831

432

298

165 352

82

23

19

57 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,176

1,435

4,073

966

485 760

571

274

617

237 91

31

28

25

18 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 34,060

1,963

2,884

1,347

394

1,211 5,403

690

936

188

96

571 464

54

56

38

9

41 TOTAL 218,305 56,255 3,217

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

