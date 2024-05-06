Idaho gas prices fall for the first time in several weeks

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 9.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.19/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

May 6, 2023: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

May 6, 2022: $4.45/g (U.S. Average: $4.29/g)

May 6, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

May 6, 2020: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

May 6, 2019: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 6, 2018: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

May 6, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 6, 2016: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 6, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

May 6, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.52/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.53/g.

Boise- $3.88/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.94/g.

Spokane- $4.24/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.23/g.

The national average price of diesel has dropped 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today. The national average is up 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"We've seen the national average fade slightly again as oil prices have cooled and our spring peak appears to be more confidently behind us," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While refinery utilization rates last week indicated that there is still some refinery maintenance work to be done, oil prices have helped put downward pressure on gasoline prices, with oil falling below $80 per barrel last week. In addition, a weaker than expected jobs report is adding to some concerns that gasoline demand could remain weak through the summer driving season, which is just a few weeks from beginning. With the seasonal factors behind us, looking ahead, we expect gasoline prices to continue cooling alongside diesel prices as we look forward to Memorial Day weekend."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.