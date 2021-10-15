COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,520 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,520 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 276,080.

There are a total of 219,582 confirmed cases and 56,498 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 898,537 people have received the vaccine, and 1,639,989 total doses have been administered. 809,091 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,154 Out of those cases, 22,738 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 348 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 105 new cases and three new deaths Friday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 18 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 8 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 755 active cases and 326 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 98,920 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,529 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 157 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 63 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 126,246 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 64 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 65,411 cases.

The state said 59 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,024, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,998.

There are 12,965 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,170 cases among health care workers.

9,720 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

34 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,251.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

38 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

98 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

230 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

539 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

896 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,437 people were 80+

94.56% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 25 deaths is pending.

90.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 65,965

3,191

1,100

493 11,292

671

303

216 718

42

10

8 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,613

10,518

2,777

468

2,923

1,413

2,276

83 317

4,795

1,378

190

777

791

768

23 23

199

44

12

34

40

44

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,887

1,573

8,358

3,863

348

1,401

762

75 5,802

780

1,193

1,248

105

243

239

22 207

5

35

42

5

16

16

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,653

3,472

396

589

1,063

464

347

239 5,065

3,002

555

407

475

177

167

83 168

106

17

13

22

13

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 23,749

4,250

885

810

1,683 3,227

837

432

298

165 356

83

24

19

57 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,186

1,441

4,082

966

486 761

571

274

619

238 91

31

30

25

19 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 34,277

1,965

2,904

1,360

394

1,211 5,418

694

941

189

98

582 467

54

57

38

9

41 TOTAL 219,582 56,498 3,251

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

