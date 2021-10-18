COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,377 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,377 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 278,457.

There are a total of 221,504 confirmed cases and 56,953 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 87,501 people have received one dose of a two dose series,and 64,167 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,645,859 total doses have been administered. 812,666 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 202 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,354 Out of those cases, 23,061 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 350 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 153 new cases Monday. There are 45 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 629 active cases and 326 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,573 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 158 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bingham County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 126,931 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 65,863 cases.

The state said 56 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,080, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,010.

There are 13,020 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,213 cases among health care workers.

11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

47 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,298.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

13 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

39 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

100 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

238 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

555 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

902 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,451 people were 80+

92.09% of deaths with known race were White. 1.46% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.23% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 22 deaths is pending.

91.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 66,462

3,256

1,104

515 11,315

675

309

216 724

42

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,638

10,602

2,787

472

2,951

1,427

2,289

83 319

4,882

1,395

191

777

784

784

23 23

202

46

12

34

40

44

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,994

1,578

8,384

3,888

351

1,406

793

75 5,849

784

1,202

1,265

105

244

245

22 207

5

35

42

5

16

16

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,699

3,491

397

591

1,068

472

350

239 5,099

3,073

557

407

475

180

169

87 168

109

17

13

22

13

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 24,003

4,345

901

813

1,699 3,243

838

433

301

166 365

89

25

19

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,208

1,446

4,111

967

488 764

576

274

620

240 91

31

31

25

19 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 34,742

1,979

2,950

1,381

396

1,214 5,441

702

953

190

100

589 476

55

57

39

10

43 TOTAL 221,504 56,953 3,298

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.