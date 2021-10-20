COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,549 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 281,470

There are a total of 224,019 confirmed cases and 57,451 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 86,996 people have received one dose of a two dose series,and 68,819 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,650,737 total doses have been administered. 815,456 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,595 Out of those cases, 23,131 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 359 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 151 new cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 89 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 28 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 785 active cases and 327 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,634 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 160 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 127,242 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 66,381 cases.

The state said 119 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,267, and 21 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,042.

There are 13,067 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,274 cases among health care workers.

11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

30 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,346.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

14 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

103 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

247 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

566 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

915 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,461 people were 80+

94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.41% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.95% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.05% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 67,266

3,307

1,124

530 11,364

682

311

218 737

43

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,658

10,665

2,797

472

2,979

1,431

2,294

83 319

4,925

1,400

194

791

803

794

23 24

204

47

12

34

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,161

1,592

8,435

3,925

351

1,415

802

75 5,923

795

1,211

1,283

106

248

253

22 209

5

35

42

5

16

16

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,778

3,501

401

594

1,071

478

352

239 5,162

3,091

570

430

478

185

175

90 169

110

17

14

23

13

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 24,440

4,416

938

824

1,740 3,255

842

436

311

167 368

90

28

19

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,231

1,451

4,141

971

494 770

586

286

622

249 92

31

33

25

19 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 35,202

2,008

2,996

1,402

401

1,220 5,455

707

966

190

100

595 487

56

58

39

10

43 TOTAL 224,019 57,451 3,346

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.