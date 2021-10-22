COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,480 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 284,278.

There are a total of 226,343 confirmed cases and 57,935 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 85,532 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 74,645 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,656,961 total doses have been administered. 819,443 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,779 Out of those cases, 23,537 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 362 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 127 new cases Friday. There are 76 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 785 active cases and 331 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,713 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 161 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 127,612 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 66,940 cases.

The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,402, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,069.

There are 13,108 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,326 cases among health care workers.

11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

26 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,403.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

14 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

106 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

257 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

578 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

936 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,472 people were 80+

94.17% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.6% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.96% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.04% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 67,930

3,343

1,127

537 11,398

688

322

225 752

43

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,670

10,731

2,810

474

2,990

1,437

2,297

83 322

4,964

1,404

197

813

809

809

23 26

207

49

12

36

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,285

1,607

8,476

3,958

355

1,420

807

76 5,984

806

1,220

1,304

107

251

258

23 210

5

35

43

6

16

17

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,833

3,518

404

597

1,074

487

356

239 5,203

3,114

571

432

494

190

175

92 171

112

19

14

23

13

8

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 24,861

4,545

1,011

828

1,778 3,282

854

441

320

167 372

94

30

23

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,254

1,460

4,168

973

499 787

596

295

628

252 93

32

33

25

19 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 35,614

2,024

3,033

1,416

411

1,228 5,475

715

976

190

101

598 491

56

58

39

10

44 TOTAL 226,343 57,935 3,403

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.