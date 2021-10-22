COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,480 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,480 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 284,278.
There are a total of 226,343 confirmed cases and 57,935 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 85,532 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 74,645 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,656,961 total doses have been administered. 819,443 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,779 Out of those cases, 23,537 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 362 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 127 new cases Friday. There are 76 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 785 active cases and 331 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,713 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 161 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 127,612 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 66,940 cases.
The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,402, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,069.
There are 13,108 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,326 cases among health care workers.
11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
26 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,403.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 14 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 106 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 257 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 578 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 936 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,472 people were 80+
94.17% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.6% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.96% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.04% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|67,930
3,343
1,127
537
|11,398
688
322
225
|752
43
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,670
10,731
2,810
474
2,990
1,437
2,297
83
|322
4,964
1,404
197
813
809
809
23
|26
207
49
12
36
40
45
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,285
1,607
8,476
3,958
355
1,420
807
76
|5,984
806
1,220
1,304
107
251
258
23
|210
5
35
43
6
16
17
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,833
3,518
404
597
1,074
487
356
239
|5,203
3,114
571
432
494
190
175
92
|171
112
19
14
23
13
8
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|24,861
4,545
1,011
828
1,778
|3,282
854
441
320
167
|372
94
30
23
59
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,254
1,460
4,168
973
499
|787
596
295
628
252
|93
32
33
25
19
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|35,614
2,024
3,033
1,416
411
1,228
|5,475
715
976
190
101
598
|491
56
58
39
10
44
|TOTAL
|226,343
|57,935
|3,403
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
