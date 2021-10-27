COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,244 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 288,923.

There are a total of 229,868 confirmed cases and 59,055 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,953 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 91,473 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,669,186 total doses have been administered. 826,587 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 103 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,212. Out of those cases, 24,049 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 378 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 134 new cases Wednesday. There are 63 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 22 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 32 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 792 active cases and 337 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,895 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 164 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 128,430 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,759 cases.

The state said 32 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,550, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,099.

There are 13,172 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,426 cases among health care workers.

13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

28 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,501.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

113 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

269 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

596 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

964 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,503 people were 80+

93.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.86% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 20 deaths is pending.

91.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 68,991

3,387

1,146

545 11,461

711

330

229 768

44

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,692

10,819

2,827

479

3,012

1,445

2,306

83 325

5,033

1,418

203

825

819

824

23 27

211

51

12

36

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,764

1,620

8,569

4,070

362

1,439

827

78 6,221

817

1,254

1,367

113

260

270

25 212

5

38

43

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,980

3,598

406

601

1,081

495

361

244 5,265

3,182

580

449

494

197

183

96 180

118

19

14

23

13

8

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,306

4,723

1,069

833

1,802 3,397

882

443

329

171 384

97

31

23

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,304

1,480

4,225

975

507 804

614

306

635

256 95

34

34

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,211

2,058

3,100

1,444

422

1,250 5,568

732

987

195

102

612 507

59

62

39

12

46 TOTAL 229,868 59,055 3,501

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.