COVID-19 UPDATES: 873 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 873 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 289,796.

There are a total of 230,499 confirmed cases and 59,297 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,950 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 97,307 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,672,110 total doses have been administered. 828,171 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 113 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,325. Out of those cases, 24,167 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 378 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 109 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 7 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 20 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 741 active cases and 338 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,925 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 164 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 128,593 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,904 cases.

The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,614, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,111.

There are 13,188 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,447 cases among health care workers.

13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,509.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

115 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

270 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

597 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

967 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,504 people were 80+

93.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 26 deaths is pending.

91.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 69,206

3,394

1,148

548 11,472

715

337

229 770

44

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,697

10,835

2,829

479

3,020

1,447

2,312

83 325

5,043

1,419

203

833

821

831

23 27

211

51

12

36

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,808

1,623

8,589

4,091

362

1,446

836

80 6,249

820

1,265

1,380

114

264

277

26 212

5

38

44

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,020

3,609

406

602

1,081

496

363

244 5,283

3,187

587

449

518

198

184

98 180

118

19

14

23

13

8

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,395

4,769

1,069

835

1,808 3,434

885

444

331

172 384

97

31

23

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,314

1,481

4,233

975

508 805

615

307

639

259 95

35

34

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,285

2,061

3,110

1,447

422

1,253 5,573

731

987

194

102

613 511

59

62

39

12

46 TOTAL 230,499 59,297 3,509

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.