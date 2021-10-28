COVID-19 UPDATES: 873 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 873 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 289,796.
There are a total of 230,499 confirmed cases and 59,297 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,950 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 97,307 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,672,110 total doses have been administered. 828,171 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 113 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,325. Out of those cases, 24,167 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 378 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 109 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 44 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 7 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 20 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 741 active cases and 338 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,925 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 164 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 128,593 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,904 cases.
The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,614, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,111.
There are 13,188 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,447 cases among health care workers.
13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,509.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 115 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 270 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 597 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 967 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,504 people were 80+
93.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 26 deaths is pending.
91.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|69,206
3,394
1,148
548
|11,472
715
337
229
|770
44
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,697
10,835
2,829
479
3,020
1,447
2,312
83
|325
5,043
1,419
203
833
821
831
23
|27
211
51
12
36
40
45
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,808
1,623
8,589
4,091
362
1,446
836
80
|6,249
820
1,265
1,380
114
264
277
26
|212
5
38
44
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,020
3,609
406
602
1,081
496
363
244
|5,283
3,187
587
449
518
198
184
98
|180
118
19
14
23
13
8
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|25,395
4,769
1,069
835
1,808
|3,434
885
444
331
172
|384
97
31
23
59
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,314
1,481
4,233
975
508
|805
615
307
639
259
|95
35
34
26
21
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,285
2,061
3,110
1,447
422
1,253
|5,573
731
987
194
102
613
|511
59
62
39
12
46
|TOTAL
|230,499
|59,297
|3,509
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
