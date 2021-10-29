COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,076 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 290,872.

There are a total of 231,343 confirmed cases and 59,529 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,091 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 120,504 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,674,430 total doses have been administered. 829,332 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 111 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,436. Out of those cases, 24,275 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 386 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 87 new cases Friday. There are 51 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 693 active cases and 338 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,949 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 164 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 128,760 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,108 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,649, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,122.

There are 13,202 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,458 cases among health care workers.

13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,534.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

117 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

274 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

602 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

975 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,510 people were 80+

93.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 26 deaths is pending.

91.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 69,594

3,406

1,151

553 11,488

716

337

232 770

44

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,702

10,852

2,834

479

3,026

1,449

2,316

83 326

5,055

1,424

204

837

822

836

23 27

213

51

12

36

42

46

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,859

1,627

8,600

4,203

365

1,448

838

82 6,275

823

1,268

1,388

117

266

279

28 212

5

38

44

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,060

3,623

408

602

1,084

502

363

246 5,294

3,207

587

456

520

199

184

101 185

120

19

14

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,476

4,787

1,075

837

1,813 3,466

890

445

332

172 384

97

31

23

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,327

1,486

4,242

975

510 806

628

310

639

263 97

35

36

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,417

2,063

3,120

1,455

423

1,257 5,593

734

988

194

103

615 514

60

63

39

12

46 TOTAL 231,343 59,529 3,534

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.