Idaho colleges, universities to follow Biden vaccine orders

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho colleges and universities will abide by President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates even as the state fights the rules by joining a federal lawsuit.

The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to join the lawsuit filed Friday to block contractor requirements in Biden’s executive orders that include COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

But the board did give colleges and universities the OK to begin actions necessary to comply with Biden’s order.

The board on Tuesday cited unknowns in how long the lawsuit could go on, potentially jeopardizing nearly $90 million in federal research contracts and agreements.