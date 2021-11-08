No-cost, rapid PCR COVID-19 testing available in Teton County, Wyo.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Beginning Monday, no-cost, rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 will be available in Teton County, Wyo.

The testing will be run by Curative in partnership with Teton County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health.

The rapid PCR testing location is located at 520 S. Highway 89 in Suites I&J, in the Target/Kmart Plaza next to Subway. Curative will be offering a self-administered, shallow nasal, rapid PCR test for COVID-19 at this location. This type of COVID-19 test is approved for ages 5 and up.

Appointments for rapid PCR testing can be booked online by visiting www.curative.com. This service has no out-of pocket cost for the community, regardless of health insurance status and no proof of health insurance is needed to book an appointment. Individuals will know their results within 1 hour of the test being completed.

The health district is encouraging community members to utilize this rapid test if they are symptomatic or a close contact to someone who tested positive to COVID-19 and are in the correct window for testing. Officials ask you try to refrain from using rapid tests solely for surveillance testing or travel so they can ensure those who need a result that day can receive one. Individuals will be notified for their results via text message or email. If you test positive, you can expect to receive a call from Teton County Health Department to assist you.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Curative and now be able to offer more rapid testing for COVID-19 in our community," Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond said. "These rapid tests will help our community know their test results quickly and will allow children to go to school and parents to go to work.”

Rapid PCR testing appointments will be available:

Monday: 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. -.3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. -.3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

“Curative is proud to partner with Teton County, WY to be a crucial resource for the community during the current

COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more

accessible to all with our COVID-19 testing site in Jackson. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered quickly within 1 hour of sample collection and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”

Curative’s other two kiosks which administers send out COVID-19 PCR tests in Teton County, Wyo. will remain in place at the Teton County Library and the Home Ranch Welcome Center. These send out tests are available for individuals of any age with test results being reported within 24-48 hours. Other types of COVID-19 testing such as Vault tests, testing through St. John’s Health, and point of care tests at healthcare providers offices will remain available for the community.

If you have questions related to COVID-19 testing or are symptomatic and would like to speak to one of our COVID-19 nurses please call the Teton County Health Department hotline at 307-732-8628. For more information on Curative, to book an appointment and find all of their offerings, please visit curative.com.