COVID-19 UPDATES: 553 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 553 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 302,394.

There are a total of 240,029 confirmed cases and 62,365 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,924 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 182,710 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,712,287 total doses have been administered. 848,973 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 77 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,570. Out of those cases, 25,704 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 408 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Thursday. There are 49 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 2 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 45 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 610 active cases and 363 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,552 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 131,832 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,208 cases.

The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,240, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,232.

There are 13,369 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,742 cases among health care workers.

17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,826.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

128 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

306 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

671 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,056 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,601 people were 80+

93.41% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.26% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 72,441

3,555

1,195

568 11,809

749

345

239 816

49

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,782

11,106

2,876

489

3,080

1,477

2,349

83 345

5,220

1,451

222

872

852

876

25 27

227

53

13

41

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,069

1,676

8,923

4,331

385

1,542

917

87 6,730

850

1,334

1,496

131

303

322

29 225

6

40

49

6

17

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,469

3,821

417

613

1,120

524

388

251 5,490

3,299

608

485

581

201

188

115 196

126

21

15

23

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,549

5,174

1,195

895

1,868 3,775

1,033

462

453

196 434

118

42

28

63 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,483

1,572

4,359

987

529 820

687

323

669

286 101

38

40

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,327

2,108

3,219

1,482

438

1,268 5,685

758

1,005

196

107

641 561

67

69

40

12

47 TOTAL 240,029 62,365 3,826

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.