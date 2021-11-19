COVID-19 UPDATES: 656 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 656 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 303,050.
There are a total of 240,516 confirmed cases and 62,534 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,931 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 186,868 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,714,608 total doses have been administered. 850,238 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,616. Out of those cases, 25,774 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 409 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 86 new cases and two new deaths Friday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 605 active cases and 365 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,574 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 132,047 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,328 cases.
The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,253, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,235.
There are 13,386 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,862 cases among health care workers.
17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,845.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 131 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 311 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 674 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,059 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,606 people were 80+
93.4% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.27% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
91.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|72,545
3,571
1,199
570
|11,818
751
345
239
|818
50
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,787
11,117
2,880
491
3,082
1,479
2,351
83
|347
5,223
1,451
222
873
855
878
25
|27
225
53
14
41
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,119
1,684
8,939
4,348
386
1,545
919
87
|6,751
858
1,337
1,501
133
304
327
29
|227
6
40
49
6
17
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,484
3,829
418
615
1,121
525
390
254
|5,498
3,300
611
485
582
201
187
116
|196
126
21
16
23
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,631
5,207
1,200
895
1,869
|3,808
1,044
466
470
200
|435
119
42
28
63
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,491
1,580
4,365
987
530
|821
687
323
669
286
|101
38
40
26
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,392
2,109
3,224
1,484
439
1,269
|5,699
762
1,007
197
109
641
|570
68
69
40
14
47
|TOTAL
|240,516
|62,534
|3,845
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
