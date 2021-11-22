All vaccinated adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

The recommendations are as follows:

All individuals 50 years of age and older should receive a single Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose 6 months after completion of Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series or 2 months after receiving the Janssen vaccination.

All individuals 18 years of age and older may receive a single Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose 6 months after completion of Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series or 2 months after receiving the Janssen vaccination.

“We’ve been getting booster shots for measles, mumps, chickenpox, tetanus, whooping cough and other diseases for years. Now the research shows boosters will help protect us from COVID-19,” SIPH director Maggie Mann said. “We invite anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated soon so they’ll be protected during the holidays.”

The entire state of Idaho is in substantial or high transmission risk level. Vaccinating as many Idahoans as possible with a primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose is needed to reduce transmission.

See the chart below to help determine who should receive a booster dose.



Booster shots available at any location where the COVID-19 vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) website at www.siphidaho.org or call the COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875.

Individuals can schedule an appointment online at siphidaho.org or call the COVID Hotline at 208-234-5875. The hotline is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. – Noon, but will be closed this Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment.