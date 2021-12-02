COVID-19 UPDATES: 594 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 594 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 308,155.
There are a total of 244,440 confirmed cases and 63,715 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 88,047 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 229,198 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,733,437 total doses have been administered. 858,814 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 54 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,045. Out of those cases, 26,348 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 425 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 77 new cases Thursday. There are 46 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 436 active cases and 376 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,830 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 175 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 134,275 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,227 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,508, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,281.
There are 13,456 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,041 cases among health care workers.
18,535 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,949.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 138 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 325 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 701 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,083 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,636 people were 80+
93.37% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.33% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 30 deaths is pending.
91.49% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.51% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|73,756
3,610
1,231
578
|11,985
771
346
242
|838
51
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,850
11,241
2,912
508
3,106
1,491
2,361
83
|363
5,342
1,476
242
885
873
892
25
|27
231
54
14
43
43
50
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,552
1,715
9,081
4,426
395
1,575
951
88
|6,762
845
1,334
1,512
138
319
350
28
|234
7
40
51
6
18
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,653
3,882
421
622
1,135
535
399
260
|5,557
3,330
629
491
620
204
190
117
|203
129
23
16
26
14
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,050
5,363
1,239
918
1,910
|3,968
1,137
471
626
223
|448
128
48
29
64
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,560
1,620
4,412
1,000
546
|842
691
336
688
289
|104
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,802
2,133
3,240
1,504
440
1,276
|5,757
770
1,009
199
110
643
|579
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|244,440
|63,715
|3,949
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
