COVID-19 UPDATES: 696 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 696 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 310,010.
There are a total of 245,848 confirmed cases and 64,162 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 89,127 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 253,148 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,026,731 total doses have been administered. 868,585 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 47 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,177. Out of those cases, 26,482 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 430 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 80 new cases Tuesday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 19 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 439 active cases and 381 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,903 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 176 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 135,021 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,580 cases.
The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,601, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,294.
There are 13,493 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,080 cases among health care workers.
19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,995.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 50 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 143 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 328 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 711 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,098 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,647 people were 80+
94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
91.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|74,198
3,626
1,237
578
|12,028
773
352
244
|844
51
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,866
11,292
2,922
513
3,118
1,500
2,365
83
|361
5,373
1,489
246
894
874
896
25
|27
235
55
14
43
43
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,677
1,729
9,127
4,487
396
1,587
970
88
|6,803
852
1,340
1,533
138
322
359
28
|236
7
42
51
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,701
3,892
423
625
1,140
536
405
260
|5,576
3,352
634
492
627
205
191
117
|207
129
23
16
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,205
5,409
1,244
942
1,916
|4,023
1,156
471
637
239
|449
134
48
29
66
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,592
1,639
4,436
1,004
554
|854
692
341
695
290
|105
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,034
2,137
3,257
1,510
441
1,280
|5,793
774
1,017
199
111
649
|583
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|245,848
|64,162
|3,995
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
