COVID-19 UPDATES: 651 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 651 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 310,661.
There are a total of 246,356 confirmed cases and 64,305 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 101,424 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 257,438 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,033,856 total doses have been administered. 868,951 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,218. Out of those cases, 26,526 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 430 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 88 new cases Wednesday. There are 42 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 439 active cases and 381 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,929 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 176 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 135,180 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,702 cases.
The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,627, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,296.
There are 13,501 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,090 cases among health care workers.
19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,001.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 50 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 143 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 329 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 712 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,098 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,651 people were 80+
94.24% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
91.56% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.44% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|74,404
3,635
1,244
580
|12,039
774
354
244
|844
51
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,870
11,304
2,925
514
3,122
1,500
2,365
83
|361
5,377
1,493
246
895
876
896
25
|27
235
55
14
43
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,721
1,738
9,142
4,495
398
1,597
972
88
|6,807
852
1,343
1,533
141
326
360
28
|236
7
42
51
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,719
3,902
423
625
1,141
536
405
260
|5,580
3,358
635
493
627
205
191
118
|207
129
23
16
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,234
5,436
1,246
943
1,916
|4,051
1,161
471
644
265
|449
135
48
29
66
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,606
1,640
4,445
1,006
554
|857
692
342
711
290
|105
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,090
2,142
3,258
1,513
442
1,281
|5,799
775
1,017
199
112
649
|588
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|246,356
|64,305
|4,001
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
