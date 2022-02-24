COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,409 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,409 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 421,587.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 18,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 330,486 confirmed cases and 91,101 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,733 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 392,331 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,283,803 total doses have been administered. 921,271 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,602. Out of those cases, 36,852 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 494 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 31 new cases Thursday. There are 18 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Lemhi, 8 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 95 active cases and 451 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,746 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Gooding County.

The state is reporting there are 150,355 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 90 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 98,156 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,667 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,653.

There are 14,747 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,667 cases among health care workers.

56,837 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,722.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

177 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

387 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

852 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,312 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,915 people were 80+

94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.91% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

91.81% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.19% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 104,921

5,671

2,045

745 19,513

927

420

284 984

63

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,646

14,100

3,511

620

3,601

1,890

2,680

109 694

6,671

1,782

350

1,075

1,067

1,143

29 30

280

62

15

52

53

58

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,586

2,651

12,481

5,918

512

2,137

1,233

106 10,380

1,373

1,793

2,156

169

480

485

32 276

8

47

62

8

25

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,679

5,559

522

780

1,328

659

547

316 7,776

4,136

958

701

982

261

247

151 238

150

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,161

6,886

1,517

1,243

2,214 5,575

1,488

495

746

360 570

175

57

40

74 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,512

2,082

6,081

1,198

737 1,324

814

554

987

386 138

48

48

31

26 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 51,041

2,619

4,178

1,898

549

1,537 8,752

963

1,252

312

133

773 662

77

82

49

14

56 TOTAL 330,486 91,101 4,722

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.