COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,526 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,526 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 426,164.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 14,400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 334,074 confirmed cases and 92,090 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,334 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 393,949 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,287,919 total doses have been administered. 922,661 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,668. Out of those cases, 37,007 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 495 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 13 new cases Monday. There are 8 new cases in Bonneville, 21 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 47 active cases and 451 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,7464breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Jerome County.
The state is reporting there are 151,652 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 92 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 99,148 cases.
The state said 38 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,740 and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,677.
There are 14,827 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,796 cases among health care workers.
62,144 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,751.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 388 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 859 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,320 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,927 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.
91.83% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.17% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|107,149
5,800
2,055
745
|19,953
934
420
284
|989
65
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,729
14,365
3,560
631
3,628
1,913
2,704
110
|698
6,802
1,848
363
1,106
1,083
1,183
29
|30
281
64
15
52
53
58
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,607
2,656
12,491
5,925
512
2,138
1,236
106
|10,387
1,374
1,794
2,158
169
481
485
32
|278
8
48
62
8
25
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,725
5,568
523
779
1,328
659
547
316
|7,783
4,137
957
700
987
261
247
151
|239
150
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|33,237
6,903
1,520
1,246
2,218
|5,583
1,492
496
746
360
|571
177
57
40
74
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,523
2,092
6,088
1,203
738
|1,327
815
557
987
386
|138
48
48
31
28
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|51,488
2,633
4,204
1,918
553
1,538
|8,909
972
1,261
316
134
790
|670
77
84
49
14
56
|TOTAL
|334,074
|92,090
|4,751
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
