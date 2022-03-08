COVID-19 UPDATES: 824 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 824 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 434,981.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 5,800 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 341,012 confirmed cases and 93,969 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,735 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 397,321 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,296,498 total doses have been administered. 925,367 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 11 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,792. Out of those cases, 37,177 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 498 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 7 new cases and 3 new deaths Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer and 1 in Lemhi. There are a total of 37 active cases and 459 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,834 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Elmore County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 155,238 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 85 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 100,974 cases.

The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,062 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,748.

There are 15,114 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,248 cases among health care workers.

66,887 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,796.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

179 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

392 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

868 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,333 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,945 people were 80+

94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 110,889

5,949

2,105

749 20,493

978

424

313 992

69

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,959

15,226

3,695

675

3,692

1,995

2,735

115 712

7,236

2,002

377

1,187

1,139

1,281

33 30

283

64

15

52

55

62

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,703

2,664

12,510

5,930

515

2,140

1,239

106 10,426

1,378

1,796

2,160

170

481

485

32 281

8

49

62

8

26

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,780

5,597

523

780

1,329

661

555

316 7,798

4,142

957

707

987

262

247

151 241

150

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,678

6,990

1,527

1,245

2,244 5,629

1,490

497

746

362 581

176

57

40

75 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,538

2,098

6,101

1,284

740 1,336

816

559

988

386 141

50

48

31

28 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,075

2,653

4,238

1,938

557

1,553 9,135

975

1,278

321

135

808 673

78

84

52

15

56 TOTAL 341,012 93,969 4,796

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.