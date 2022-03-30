COVID-19 UPDATES: 138 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 138 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 443,930.
There are a total of 347,790 confirmed cases and 96,140 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,629 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 404,130 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,313,697 total doses have been administered. 930,591 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,870. Out of those cases, 37,337 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 508 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 5 new cases Wednesday in Bonneville County. There are a total of 25 active cases and 469 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 114,944 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,813 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 163,341 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,716 cases.
The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,740, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,892.
There are 15,736 asymptomatic reported cases and 17,123 cases among health care workers.
73,184 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,873.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 179 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 398 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 887 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,348 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,978 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|112,293
6,055
2,136
749
|20,935
1,125
467
341
|1,008
70
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,227
16,109
3,839
707
3,744
2,049
2,797
121
|736
7,902
2,220
397
1,282
1,232
1,431
37
|30
289
64
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,714
2,682
12,510
5,939
514
2,145
1,241
107
|10,417
1,387
1,793
2,158
170
482
487
33
|284
8
50
65
9
27
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,817
5,611
527
780
1,329
661
558
316
|7,811
4,146
957
709
987
262
248
151
|247
153
25
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,152
7,350
1,580
1,635
2,360
|5,716
1,505
506
759
370
|584
182
59
41
76
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,553
2,138
6,120
1,304
742
|1,339
828
568
993
389
|147
51
48
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,187
2,657
4,251
1,941
565
1,561
|9,185
980
1,279
322
135
807
|677
79
86
54
15
57
|TOTAL
|347,790
|96,140
|4,873
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
