COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,221 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 502,105.

There are a total of 386,040 confirmed cases and 116,065 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 112,060 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 460,323 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,665,211 total doses have been administered. 963,895 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 18 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,793. Out of those cases, 41,995 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 562 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 137 cases in the last seven days and 495 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,946 cases.

The state said 79 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,582, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,122.

104,155 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,237.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

65 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

414 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

949 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,438 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,152 people were 80+

94.77% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.84% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 126,614

7,075

2,427

803 27,807

1,536

590

438 1,094

72

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,134

18,225

4,287

779

4,010

2,355

3,050

129 828

9,285

2,587

446

1,411

1,402

1,606

43 32

308

68

15

56

67

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,211

2,873

13,511

6,606

685

2,355

1,700

116 11,851

1,456

1,980

2,497

226

548

763

37 297

9

55

67

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,908

6,490

612

859

1,401

751

616

350 8,737

4,373

1,014

779

1,105

328

301

169 268

169

34

20

31

18

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,888

8,136

1,739

1,816

2,528 6,864

1,848

589

859

487 638

195

67

43

79 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,531

2,511

6,828

1,462

900 1,614

937

704

1,097

421 156

58

54

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,152

2,895

4,764

2,078

619

1,650 11,970

1,213

1,628

445

154

930 715

83

90

53

16

59 TOTAL 386,040 116,065 5,237

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.