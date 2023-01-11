COVID-19 UPDATES: 941 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 941 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 513,667.

There are a total of 392,999 confirmed cases and 120,668 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 114,370 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 471,480 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,745,442 total doses have been administered. 968,614 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,655. Out of those cases, 42,995 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 570 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 53 cases in the last seven days and 503 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Latah County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,578 cases.

The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,027, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,179.

41,302 cases received any booster dose, and 1,082 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,339.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

3 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

424 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

960 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,466 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,200 people were 80+

94.78% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.82% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 128,600

7,250

2,481

814 29,540

1,636

602

460 1,124

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,301

18,670

4,394

820

4,090

2,427

3,100

130 842

9,605

2,631

465

1,442

1,439

1,638

49 32

311

68

15

56

61

68

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,100

2,921

13,688

6,775

697

2,396

1,725

117 12,197

1,483

2,056

2,582

226

565

775

37 301

9

56

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,234

6,647

639

875

1,423

785

641

355 8,845

4,417

1,026

796

1,125

361

307

178 271

173

34

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,591

8,246

1,780

1,823

2,581 7,100

1,917

617

866

513 655

198

69

44

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,781

2,586

6,902

1,514

937 1,688

957

737

1,130

428 161

58

55

39

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,908

2,957

4,859

2,111

642

1,663 12,659

1,257

1,725

460

160

950 726

85

92

55

16

59 TOTAL 392,999 120,668 5,339

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.