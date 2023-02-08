COVID-19 UPDATES: 875 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 875 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 516,578.

There are a total of 394,610 confirmed cases and 121,968 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 115,391 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 474,746 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,764,703 total doses have been administered. 975,243 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,788. Out of those cases, 43,152 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 574 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 68 cases in the last seven days and 503 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Payette County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,0229 cases.

The state said 77 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,240, and 17 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,210.

44,007 cases received any booster dose, and 1,407 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,378.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

197 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

964 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,475 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,220 people were 80+

94.82% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.81% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.44% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.56% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 129,077

7,289

2,492

820 30,018

1,661

611

467 1,133

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,365

18,772

4,413

824

4,103

2,452

3,114

130 847

9,688

2,642

467

1,451

1,444

1,649

49 33

312

68

15

57

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,237

2,931

13,721

6,806

703

2,406

1,732

117 12,253

1,491

2,070

2,596

227

569

779

37 301

9

56

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,280

6,676

640

880

1,428

789

643

357 8,870

4,423

1,027

797

1,130

361

308

179 272

174

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,757

8,273

1,782

1,830

2,595 7,172

1,932

625

874

517 664

199

69

45

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,821

2,607

6,922

1,525

947 1,712

964

744

1,147

432 161

58

56

39

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,129

2,967

4,899

2,121

646

1,664 12,940

1,267

1,776

467

161

951 732

86

92

55

16

59 TOTAL 394,610 121,968 5,378

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.