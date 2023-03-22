COVID-19 UPDATES: 731 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 731 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 522,819.

There are a total of 398,006 confirmed cases and 124,813 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 116,285 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 237,383 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,772,670 total doses have been administered. 976,812 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,330. Out of those cases, 43,607 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 580 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 95 cases in the last seven days and 510 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,910 cases.

The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,495, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,234.

43,794 cases received any booster dose, and 2,371 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,442.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

970 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,495 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,255 people were 80+

94.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.79% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 36 deaths is pending.

92.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 33 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 129,852

7,408

2,498

828 30,940

1,757

649

473 1,143

74

19

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,465

18,960

4,470

833

4,147

2,488

3,167

133 872

9,928

2,679

470

1,477

1,454

1,677

49 34

318

68

15

58

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,774

2,938

13,816

6,875

708

2,416

1,802

118 12,477

1,495

2,119

2,624

227

573

804

37 305

9

59

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,487

6,819

640

893

1,440

801

657

360 8,939

4,449

1,027

815

1,139

375

309

180 277

176

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,114

8,350

1,794

1,898

2,602 7,263

1,962

632

912

521 674

201

70

45

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,889

2,637

6,984

1,551

975 1,756

970

754

1,150

438 162

59

57

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,460

2,987

4,956

2,135

650

1,674 13,453

1,288

1,871

484

175

984 739

86

93

56

17

62 TOTAL 398,006 124,813 5,442

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.