COVID-19 UPDATES: 608 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 608 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 524,068.
There are a total of 398,706 confirmed cases and 125,362 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 116,501 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 240,314 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,777,291 total doses have been administered. 977,585 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 6 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,437. Out of those cases, 43,769 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 582 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 46 cases in the last seven days and 512 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,113 cases.
The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,533, and 1 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,237.
44,213 cases received any booster dose, and 2,592 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,466.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 429 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 974 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,501 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,268 people were 80+
94.9% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.82% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.
92.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|130,053
7,427
2,499
828
|31,203
1,774
650
473
|1,147
75
19
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,479
18,988
4,480
836
4,158
2,491
3,172
133
|878
9,995
2,684
470
1,480
1,456
1,682
49
|34
319
68
15
60
61
71
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,819
2,941
13,827
6,881
709
2,420
1,812
118
|12,501
1,496
2,123
2,625
227
573
804
37
|307
9
59
70
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,542
6,848
640
896
1,440
802
661
360
|8,951
4,452
1,027
815
1,139
375
309
180
|279
176
35
20
31
19
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|40,196
8,359
1,796
1,923
2,607
|7,294
1,965
636
912
525
|678
202
70
46
80
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,910
2,642
6,998
1,553
978
|1,760
971
757
1,158
438
|163
59
58
40
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,516
2,993
4,963
2,140
652
1,674
|13,519
1,292
1,876
485
175
983
|740
87
94
56
17
62
|TOTAL
|398,706
|125,362
|5,466
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.