COVID-19 UPDATES: 575 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 575 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 524,643.
There are a total of 398,999 confirmed cases and 125,644 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 116,606 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 241,193 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,778,911 total doses have been administered. 977,843 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 52 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,465. Out of those cases, 43,831 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 582 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 73 cases in the last seven days and 513 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County,.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,186 cases.
The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,570, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,239.
44,409 cases received any booster dose, and 2,674 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,463.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 429 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 973 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,500 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,267 people were 80+
94.9% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.82% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
92.521% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.49% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|130,158
7,435
2,499
828
|31,310
1,779
650
475
|1,146
75
19
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,484
18,995
4,480
836
4,160
2,492
3,174
133
|879
10,030
2,689
470
1,481
1,457
1,683
49
|34
319
68
15
60
61
71
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,872
2,942
13,829
6,885
709
2,435
1,813
118
|12,528
1,496
2,124
2,628
227
588
804
37
|307
9
59
70
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,556
6,856
640
896
1,440
804
661
360
|8,955
4,452
1,027
815
1,139
375
309
180
|279
176
35
20
31
19
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|40,240
8,367
1,797
1,933
2,614
|7,308
1,972
638
914
525
|678
202
70
46
80
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,916
2,643
7,002
1,553
978
|1,768
971
757
1,159
438
|163
59
58
40
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,537
2,993
4,963
2,140
653
1,674
|13,549
1,300
1,877
485
175
984
|738
87
94
56
17
62
|TOTAL
|398,999
|125,644
|5,463
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.