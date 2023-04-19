COVID-19 UPDATES: 396 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 396 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 525,039.

There are a total of 399,206 confirmed cases and 125,833 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 116,676 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 242,054 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,779,829 total doses have been administered. 977,843 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 45 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,493. Out of those cases, 43,866 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 582 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 41 cases in the last seven days and 513 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,226 cases.

The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,610, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,247.

44,589 cases received any booster dose, and 2,749 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,469.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

430 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

974 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,503 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,268 people were 80+

94.9% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.82% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

92.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 130,214

7,439

2,499

828 31,405

1,781

651

475 1,146

75

19

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,489

19,007

4,481

837

4,161

2,493

3,175

133 879

10,039

2,690

470

1,483

1,457

1,683

49 34

319

68

15

60

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,899

2,944

13,834

6,889

709

2,435

1,818

118 12,535

1,497

2,124

2,628

227

588

808

37 307

9

59

70

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,565

6,862

641

897

1,440

804

661

360 8,961

4,453

1,027

815

1,139

379

309

180 279

176

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,264

8,373

1,797

1,937

2,621 7,313

1,977

640

914

525 678

202

70

46

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,923

2,645

7,007

1,554

978 1,772

971

757

1,161

438 163

59

58

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,549

2,994

4,967

2,141

653

1,674 13,586

1,300

1,879

487

175

984 738

87

94

56

17

62 TOTAL 399,206 125,833 5,469

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.