The Human Bean coffee drive-thru in Chubbuck donating 100% of fundraising proceeds to Pocatello Free Clinic

Chubbuck, Idaho (KIFI) - The Human Bean in Chubbuck is inviting coffee-lovers to "drink pink" on Friday, October 17, for their annual Coffee for a Cure breast cancer giveback event. All food and beverage proceeds on that day will be donated to Pocatello Free Clinic, marking The Human Bean’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Each October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Coffee for a Cure aims to raise awareness and provide critical support to breast cancer patients and survivors.

In 2022, the most recent year with complete statistics available, there were 279,731 new cases of breast cancer reported in the United States—equivalent to 133 cases for every 100,000 women, according to CDC data.

"Coffee for a Cure is a great way for our community to come together and support one another," shares the baristas of The Human Bean in Chubbuck. "So many of us know someone who’s been personally impacted by breast cancer, which makes this day a truly heartfelt giving event.”

Since launching the Coffee for a Cure giveback program in 2005, The Human Bean locations nationwide have raised over $4.2 million for breast cancer causes. These funds support patients with essential services, including mammograms, post-diagnosis care and support, and education.

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy, and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

To commemorate the company’s milestone 20th anniversary, The Human Bean has designed special cups featuring artwork that aligns with the essential message of hope for breast cancer patients and survivors.

"Coffee for a Cure is all about celebrating strength, honoring loved ones, and spreading a message of hope to breast cancer patients and survivors," says Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. "We’re grateful to our community of customers and franchise partners who show up in a big way every October to support one another.”

The Human Bean is also serving up a special pink-themed drink all month long — the Bright® Energy Pink Lemon-aid, featuring Lime Bright® Energy, raspberry, and sweet almond flavors.

Customers and supporters are encouraged to spread awareness by sharing their stories and photos on Instagram using #CoffeeForACure.

