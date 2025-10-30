Cirque Italia brings spectacular water circus to Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) - Cirque Italia is set to dazzle southeast Idaho audiences this year with an all-new, magical dream adventure. The Cirque Italia III show "Water Circus" will be held on October 31- November 3 at the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls.

Residents of Idaho Falls are invited to experience a show unlike any other, promising unforgettable entertainment for all ages.

This year’s production takes audiences on a retrofuturistic journey through the steampunk Victorian era.

The Platinum Unit cast will transport spectators to an era defined by airships, clockwork automatons, and steam-powered contraptions, and nostalgic appreciation for older technologies and aesthetics. The result is a high-energy show designed to captivate audience members of all ages.

Featuring a talented international cast from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and beyond, Cirque Italia showcases master jugglers, low wire artists, contortionists, trampoline performers, and the thrilling wheel of death. Attendees will witness breathtaking feats and unforgettable performances throughout the show.

Cirque Italia is committed to providing high-class, family-friendly entertainment. All shows are strictly animal-free, ensuring an inclusive environment for guests of every age.

Dates: October 31 – November 2, 2025

Location: 2300 East 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Venue: Grand Teton Mall (Parking Lot)

Showtimes:

Friday, October 31: 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 1: 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 2: 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm

Tickets and Information: Tickets are now available for purchase starting at $10.00-$50.00, based on availability. For every full-priced adult ticket in levels 2 or 3, one child receives free admission (offer not combinable with other promotions). To receive the promotional code for the Idaho Falls shows, please call 941-704-8572.

Box Office Hours:

The on-site box office will open on Tuesday during the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10 am – 6 pm

Show days: 10 am – 9 pm

For more information on ticket purchases and other details, click here.