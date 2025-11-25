DSP’s Doing Good food pantry giving away free meals for essential workers this Thanksgiving

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - The DSPs Doing Good Organization, part of the DSP, will provide free Thanksgiving meals to aid direct support professionals on November 25th-26th during the holiday season.

This initiative aims to alleviate holiday stress for those professionals and is part of the organization's ongoing commitment to assist both DSPs and the individuals they serve—adults with developmental, aging, and/or intellectual disabilities—here in Eastern Idaho.

The DSP's Doing Good organization is in the process of supplying and operating temporary food pantries in Idaho Falls, Meridian, and Twin Falls.

A Direct Support Professional (DSP) provides in-person support for adults with disabilities in a wide range of daily activities. DSPs work around the clock—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Their responsibilities include offering emotional support, physical assistance, and help with personal care tasks.

The DSPs Doing Good Organization was created to provide in-person training and resources made by people with direct support professional experience.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, November 25-26, services will be available from 9 AM to 5 PM. For those who require a different time, they are encouraged to reach out for assistance.

Three convenient locations are available: Idaho Falls at 548 Lomax St., Meridian at 1850 N. Lakes Place, and Twin Falls at 141 Shoshone St. N.

For more information about the DSPs Doing Good organization, click here.