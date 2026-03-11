Unique training for emergency responders takes place in vacant houses along Highway 20 in Ashton

Ashton, ID (KIFI) - Upper Valley emergency responders in Eastern Idaho are getting a new training opportunity thanks to a partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). Drivers traveling along Highway 20 may see law enforcement and emergency response vehicles around vacant properties located just south of the Tri-State Tire building.

An agreement between ITD and the Upper Valley Special Response Team now allows state-owned properties along U.S. Highway 20 to be used for emergency services training.

On Wednesday, March 11, the team will host its first training exercise near Ashton. The Upper Valley Special Response Team includes emergency responders from Fremont County, Madison County, and Teton County.

ITD has been purchasing properties along Highway 20 between Chester and Ashton as part of early planning for a future four-lane divided highway. The agency says these acquisitions are made when sellers are willing and when design plans are sufficiently finalized, with approval from the Federal Highway Administration.

Before the buildings are demolished, they will serve a new purpose: realistic training environments for emergency responders.

Officials say the Upper Valley Special Response Team will use several of the homes along the corridor for monthly training exercises until they are eventually demolished. Road construction for the highway project is currently anticipated to begin around 2031.

Fremont County Sgt. Colter Cannon says the opportunity will significantly improve how teams prepare for emergencies.

“This opportunity for us is huge,” Cannon said. “We’ve formerly had to train in schools, but being able to work in actual houses and different layouts with all of our gear will help the team so much in the long run.”

ITD says that more information about the Highway 20 project between Chester and Ashton is available on the agency’s website.